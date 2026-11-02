‘You may think I’m crazy’: Michael Carrick rallies team despite Manchester United friction

After a turbulent start to the season for Manchester United, Michael Carrick has admitted that he doesn’t know anymore what the future holds for him, but he has reposed faith in his players. United lost to Chelsea in the Premier League over the weekend, in a game where Lisandro Martinez picked up a red card. When Martinez walked off the pitch, Carrick did not make eye contact with the player, which made headlines. Last month, after United’s Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, Martinez had criticized the United management for not adequately fortifying in the transfer window.
“I’ve got no concerns about the commitment at all,” Carrick said of Martinez at the press conference. “Things happen in football — sometimes you do things, sometimes you make a decision, sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes it goes well for you. The commitment is not an issue for sure.”
Just before the defeat against Chelsea, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was benched by Carrick for speaking out against his tactics and throwing the manager under the bus with his remarks after the last Champions League game ended in a loss.
Despite these instances signalling a discord in the ranks, at his press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Roma, Carrick said he does not doubt the dressing room mood.
Carrick said the United locker room “is a good place,” despite the club’s longest winless run since 1988 and the fact that the once-feared Red Devils are in 17th place in the Premier League — only out of the relegation zone on goal difference — and 20th in the 36-team Champions League standings.
“The commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other, I don’t question that at all,” Carrick said. “We need to play better, we can make better decisions, but the commitment is not a thing (an issue) at all.”
Manchester United play Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Carrick at the press conference.
“You may think I’m crazy with the results we’ve had and what’s going on,” Carrick said, “but I genuinely really can’t wait for the game tomorrow. That is what I’m focused on. I really am. Whatever happens is going to happen after that, in whatever direction it goes in. But we want to make it a big night tomorrow night first.”