‘You may think I’m crazy’: Michael Carrick rallies team despite Manchester United friction

After a turbulent start to the season for Manchester United, Michael Carrick has admitted that he doesn’t know anymore what the future holds for him, but he has reposed faith in his players. United lost to Chelsea in the Premier League over the weekend, in a game where Lisandro Martinez picked up a red card. When Martinez walked off the pitch, Carrick did not make eye contact with the player, which made headlines. Last month, after United’s Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, Martinez had criticized the United management for not adequately fortifying in the transfer window.

“I’ve got no concerns about the commitment at all,” Carrick said of Martinez at the press conference. “Things happen in football — sometimes you do things, sometimes you make a decision, sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes it goes well for you. The commitment is not an issue for sure.”