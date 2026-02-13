Craig Burley on Arsenal: ‘They just keep throwing City a bone, don’t they?’

Arsenal drew their game against Brentford 1-1 on Thursday, keeping Manchester City interested in the Premier League title race. Arsenal are currently top of the table with 57 points, and Manchester City are second in the table with 53 points. Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley said that Mikel Arteta has the best squad in the league and should be easing through to the title, but they are throwing City a bone.

“They just keep throwing City a bone, don’t they? [The loss to] Manchester United at home was unexpected. Couple of others like Forest away, Brentford also a good side, but they had won the last four there, if I’m not wrong. And they still keep throwing that bone City’s way just to keep them from being demoralised,” Burley said on ESPN.