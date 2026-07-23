‘Cowards play backward’: Martinez and Lionel Messi’s half-time pep talk

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after losing to Spain in the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

After Argentina’s heart-breaking defeat in the final of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of Spain, leaked footage from the dressing room and the tunnel has revealed the fiery speeches given by the South American team’s top stars Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to the side at half-time.

Argentina had a wretched game attack-wise in the final, becoming the first side to not register a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final. But thanks to Martinez’s 10 saves in regulation time, the defending champions managed to drag the game into extra time, where Ferran Torres put a dagger into their hearts by scoring in the 106th minute.