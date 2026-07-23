‘Cowards play backward’: Martinez and Lionel Messi’s half-time pep talk

After Argentina’s heart-breaking defeat in the final of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of Spain, leaked footage from the dressing room and the tunnel has revealed the fiery speeches given by the South American team’s top stars Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to the side at half-time.
Argentina had a wretched game attack-wise in the final, becoming the first side to not register a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final. But thanks to Martinez’s 10 saves in regulation time, the defending champions managed to drag the game into extra time, where Ferran Torres put a dagger into their hearts by scoring in the 106th minute.
“Cowards play backwards,” the 33-year-old Martinez was heard telling his side at half-time in leaked videos from the dressing room, according to a report on TNT. “Come on, play with heart, guys. Play with heart, going forward, not backward. We’re more eager than they are. Only cowards play backward, only cowards play backward, let’s go forward. Three passes and we’ll find Leo [Messi], let’s do it from the back too. Come on, we’re sharper than ever. Let’s win, let’s win, let’s win.”
Messi’s message to the team meanwhile was simple: “Come on, guys! Personality, people, personality! We’ve always had it, aren’t we going to have it now? Personality to play, let’s play it, come on.”
The pep talks did not have too much of an effect as the goalkeeper ended up as the player with the most touches of the ball, making 11 saves overall during the game and ending with 70 touches of the ball. The other stats from the first 90 minutes were equally damning: Spain had 15 shots in regulation time while Argentina had none. Spain took nine corners, Argentina just the one.
After the defeat, Messi posted an emotional post on social media, writing: “The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal.”