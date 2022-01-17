Covid-hit Jamshedpur FC’s ISL match against Hyderabad FC postponed due to lack of players

Jamshedpur FC’s Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off here on Monday after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks.

The ISL said it will reschedule the match to a later date.

“Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim,” the ISL said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date.”

A match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was also postponed on Sunday, hours before kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field.

Prior to this, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL’s bio-bubble.

Besides players from Jamshedpur FC, members of ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have also contracted the virus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble was found positive.