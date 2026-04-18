Coventry City set to return to Premier League after 25 years

With a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night in the Championship, Coventry City ended their 25-year absence from the Premier League.

Coached by Chelsea great Frank Lampard, Coventry needed one point to be mathematically ⁠certain and they got exactly that with Bobby Thomas’s equalizer. Blackburn had taken the lead shortly after the interval with a deflected shot by Ryoya Morishita.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations and frenzy on the pitch with 7,000 travelling fans. Coventry top the table ⁠with 86 points from 43 games, 13 points ahead of third-placed Millwall who ⁠can no longer catch them. Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and ⁠Middlesbrough are battling for the second automatic promotion spot.