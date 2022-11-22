Costa Rica vs Spain Preview: Showcase game in a nutshell

Group C

Costa Rica vs Spain

9:30pm, Al Thumama stadium

The script

After lifting the Cup in 2010, Spain have had lacklustre shows in the next two editions of the mega event. Luis Enrique would be eager to change that, leading a young yet talented pool of players. Spain, with their high-pressing tactical game are favourites against Costa Rica, the lowest-ranked side in the group. The Central Americans will focus on keeping their shape and breaking out whenever an opportunity arises.

How they’ll line up

Spain: 4-3-3

Spain has a stunning roster of young talents like Barcelona’s teenage stars Pedri and Gavi, who will look to continue their form from LaLiga. Forwards Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, both 20, have proved their mettle at club level and will give Spain a little more potency in the goal-scoring department.

Likely XI: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Williams.

Costa Rica: 4-3-3

Luis Fernando Suarez’s side is not going to go down without a fight. Costa Rica are built on defensive solidity, which saw them concede only eight goals in qualifying. They are swift in executing counterattacks.

Likely XI: Navas; Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell.

The schemer

Anthony Contreras: Just 22, he could very well be Costa Rica’s breakaway star. He has been among the goals for his club Herediano and would hope to be on the scoring sheet for his country as well. Contreras is quick on his feet and is known to give defenders a tough time when he gets going.

Language of football

Barra brava

Origin: Latin America

Translation: Fierce gang

A term used for an organised group of hardcore supporters who are known to create a ruckus at stadiums or outside.

Other Matches

Morocco vs Croatia: 3:30 pm

Germany vs Japan: 6:30 pm

Belgium vs Canada: 12:30 am (Thu)