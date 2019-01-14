Coppa Italia: Inter Milan hit six past Benevento at ghostly San Siro

Antonio Candreva and Lautaro Martinez scored two goals apiece as Inter Milan thumped Benevento 6-2 on Sunday in a Coppa Italia match played behind closed doors following racist insults aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly last month.

Inter raced to a two-goal lead in less than 10 minutes against their Serie B opponents when Mauro Icardi converted a penalty and Candreva fired home the rebound after an Icardi header struck the post.

Dalbert blasted the third just before halftime in the round of 16 tie, the Brazilian’s first goal for Inter since his move from Nice 18 months ago.

Argentine forward Martinez added two more in the second half and Candreva completed the scoring while Roberto Insigne and Filippo Bandinelli replied for the visitors.

Inter were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors after a group of fans insulted Senegal defender Koulibaly with racist chants and animal noises during a Serie A match. There was a ghostly atmosphere at the huge San Siro as shouting from the players and coaching staff echoed around the arena.

Earlier, two late goals from Federico Chiesa gave Fiorentina a 2-0 win at Torino.