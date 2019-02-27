Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico

Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Football Score Streaming: Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the reverse fixture of the Copa del Rey semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. The two-legged fixture is level at 1-1 after the first leg, with Malcom equalising Lucas Vazquez’s opener in the match the two teams played earlier this month.

In the 2nd leg, Madrid will have home advantage and the away goal to try and progress in the domestic cup. The game could well help instill confidence into the victor ahead of their league encounter on the weekend.

When is the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona is on Wednesday night, February 27, 2019. It will air on Thursday in Indian time zone.

Where is the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is at Real Madrid’s home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu.

Which channels will broadcast the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not get broadcast on television for the Indian users.

What time will the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona take place?

The second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at 1.30 am IST on Thursday, February 28.

How do I follow the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid vs Barcelona online?

The second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona can be followed right here at IndianExpress.com.