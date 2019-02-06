Copa del Rey semi-final, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico

Copa del Rey final, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Football Score Streaming: Barcelona are set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of Copa del Rey on Wednesday night at the Camp Nou. La Liga leaders and reigning champions are likely to be without their talismanic midfielder Lionel Messi, who injured his right leg during the 2-2 draw against Valencia.

European champions’ coach Santiago Solari’s concern will be who to leave out from the clash with nearly all of the players available. This first-leg of the semifinal in the Copa del Rey is the first of three matches between the rivals in less than a month.

When is the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona is on Wednesday night, February 6. It will air on Thursday in Indian time zone.

Where is the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona is at Barcelona’s home stadium, Camp Nou.

Which channels will broadcast the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be broadcast on television for the Indian users.

What time will the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona vs Real Madrid take place?

The first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at 1.30 am IST on Thursday, February 7.

How do I follow the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona vs Real Madrid online?

The first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona can be followed right here at IndianExpress.com.