Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey Live Streaming in India Today: Barcelona had been scoring at ease, getting plenty of goals from its forwards to keep thriving in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey. Lack of offensive prowess was far from a problem for the Catalan club.

But things have changed entering a crucial part of the season, with Barcelona attracting attention for a series of injuries in attack and enduring a poor scoring run. Barcelona will be without some of its top scorers when it visits Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday. And it’s not known if they will be fit when the rivals meet again in a decisive Spanish league match in a few weeks.

Barcelona will head to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium without Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri because of injuries. The trio have combined for 40 goals this season, with 25 coming from Lewandowski, eight from Dembélé and seven from Pedri.

Here’s all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match is on Friday, March 3.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match is at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match begins at 1.30 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match on TV in India?

There are no telecast partners for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match in India.

Where can I livestream the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match on internet in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de Rey match will be livestreamed on FanCode.