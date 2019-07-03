Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Streaming, Brazil vs Argentina: When and where to watch

Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Streaming, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Streaming: After defeating Paraguay in penalties, Brazil will go toe-to-toe with their rival, Argentina in the Copa America semi-final in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday.

Advertising

The hosts are on a winning streak in the tournament without conceding a single goal, and would look to trounce on the Albicelestes to reach their first Copa America final since 2007. They have been on an unbeaten streak of fourteen matches ever since losing to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup. Even after losing Neymar to injury, Brazil have been on a great goal-scoring form, scoring eight goals in the tournament. Centred around Philippe Coutinho, manager Tite’s team have been playing with their Samba boots on, with a dominant show of team effort.

On the other hand, after failing to score and win the first two matches in Copa America, Lionel Scaloni’s men have recovered well in their last two matches scoring four goals. Argentina defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and would look to continue their consolidated defensive effort against the in-form Selecao. Although Lionel Messi is yet to score from open play, Argentina haven’t crumbled down as many expected, with Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez leading their charts with two goals.

Brazil and Argentina have won the Copa America 8 and 14 times respectively.

Advertising

Probable Playing XI:

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luís; Arthur, Casemiro; Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Everton; Roberto Firmino

Argentina (4-1-2-1-2): Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes; Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi; Sergio Agüero, Lautaro Martínez

When will Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final take place?

Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Where will Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final take place?

Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final will be played at Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

What time does Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final clash begin?

Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final?

There is no live coverage on any TV channels for Brazil vs Argentina Copa America semi-final.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

Advertising

There is no live streaming for the match either, but you can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.