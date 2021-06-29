scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Copa America: Messi scores twice as Argentina overrun Bolivia 4-1

By: Reuters | Cuiaba |
Updated: June 29, 2021 9:14:19 am
Messi, Copa AmericaArgentina's Lionel Messi during Argentina vs Bolivia match. (REUTERS/Mariana Greif)

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 on Monday to set up a Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador.

Alejandro Gomez volleyed home a sublime pass from Messi after five minutes before the Barcelona forward, who passed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped international, doubled their lead from the penalty spot after 32 minutes.

Messi made it 3-0 shortly before halftime with a clever lob and while Erwin Saavedra scored a consolation for Bolivia on the hour mark substitute Lautaro Martinez restored Argentina’s three-goal cushion with a tap-in five minutes later.

The result means that Argentina will face Ecuador in the last eight on Saturday while Uruguay, who beat Paraguay 1-0, will play Colombia the same day.

Host nation Brazil will take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday and Paraguay play Peru, also on Friday.

