Copa America Final 2019 Live Streaming, Brazil vs Peru Live Stream: When and where to watch?

Brazil finally have the chance to repeat their 2007 triumph and clinch their ninth Copa America trophy in the history of the tournament when they face Ricardo Gareca’s Peru in the final in Maracana. The five-time World Cup winners are unbeaten in their last 15 matches ever since they lost to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup. Tite’s men are in superb form, and despite losing Neymar before the tournament to injury, they have been impenetrable at the back and deadly in the final third as they trounced their rivals Argentina 2-0 in the semi-final. Tite would expect Alisson to continue his clean sheet run and his forward Roberto Firmino to be on top form, who has scored two goals and provided three assists so far in the campaign.

Advertising

Peru, on the other hand, have had a dream run in the tournament, progressing to the final defeating the defending champions Chile 3-0 in the semi-final. They would look to not repeat their group-stage performance where they were mauled by the Selecao 5-0 two weeks back. For Chile to script an upset, Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero, who both are on two goals each, need to be on their top form.

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luís; Arthur, Casemiro; Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Everton; Roberto Firmino

Peru (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores; Paolo Guerrero

Advertising

When will Brazil vs Peru Copa America final take place?

Brazil vs Peru Copa America final will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Where will Brazil vs Peru Copa America final take place?

Brazil vs Peru Copa America final will be played at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What time does Brazil vs Peru Copa America final clash begin?

Brazil vs Peru Copa America semi-final will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs Peru Copa America final?

There is no live coverage on any TV channels for Brazil vs Peru Copa America final in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

There is no live streaming for the match either, but you can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.