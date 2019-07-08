Copa America Final 2019, Brazil vs Peru Live Score: Fight for glory

Copa America Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Peru Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: The drama-filled season has almost reached its end as Brazil take on underdogs Peru in an unexpected final of Copa America 2019 at Rio de Janeiro’s historic Maracana Stadium in front of 70,000 fans. To further lift their confidence, the side have won all four Copa America editions it hosted, the last in 1989 when Romario scored the winner against Uruguay at the same Maracana. Brazil are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, including when they thrashed Peru 5-0 in a group-stage match earlier in the competition.

While the hosts are chasing their ninth Copa title and first since 2007, Peru won in 1939 and 1975. Peru only advanced to the knockout stage as one of the top two teams finishing the group stage in the third position. It drew against unimpressive Venezuela 0-0 and beat weak Bolivia 3-1 to move to the quarterfinals. But after the heavy defeat to Brazil Peru picked itself up in style, eliminating favorites Uruguay on penalties and crushing defending champions and archrivals Chile 3-0 in the semifinals.