Copa America Final 2019, Brazil vs Peru Live Score: Fight for glory

Copa America Final 2019 Live Score Streaming Online, Brazil vs Peru Football Live Score Stream Online: Brazil take on Peru in Copa America final on Sunday.

Copa America Final 2019 Live, Brazil vs Peru: Firmino has scored two goals in Copa America so far

Copa America Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Peru Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: The drama-filled season has almost reached its end as Brazil take on underdogs Peru in an unexpected final of Copa America 2019 at Rio de Janeiro’s historic Maracana Stadium in front of 70,000 fans. To further lift their confidence, the side have won all four Copa America editions it hosted, the last in 1989 when Romario scored the winner against Uruguay at the same Maracana. Brazil are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, including when they thrashed Peru 5-0 in a group-stage match earlier in the competition.

While the hosts are chasing their ninth Copa title and first since 2007, Peru won in 1939 and 1975. Peru only advanced to the knockout stage as one of the top two teams finishing the group stage in the third position. It drew against unimpressive Venezuela 0-0 and beat weak Bolivia 3-1 to move to the quarterfinals. But after the heavy defeat to Brazil Peru picked itself up in style, eliminating favorites Uruguay on penalties and crushing defending champions and archrivals Chile 3-0 in the semifinals.

Live Blog

Copa America Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Peru Football Live Score Streaming:

Starting lineup for Peru


Peru (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores; Paolo Guerrero

Starting lineup for Brazil

Brazil (4-3-3) Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Arthur, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho; Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Everton

The final is here!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Copa America Final in Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nine-time Copa America winner Brazil are up against Peru. Match begins in ten minutes.

Casemiro warned fans that there would be no repeat of the 5-0 group-stage thrashing of Peru when the two sides meet in Sunday's Copa America final. Casemiro opened the scoring in their Group A encounter when hosts Brazil ran away with the match as Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had a day to forget, entirely at fault for Brazil's second goal scored by Roberto Firmino and guilty of hesitancy for the opener and poor positioning for the third goal by Everton.

