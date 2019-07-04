Copa America: Argentina file complaint against refereeing after Brazil loss

Toggle Menu
Argentina's soccer federation has made a formal complaint to CONMEBOL criticizing the refereeing decisions in its loss to Brazil in the Copa America semifinals.

Lionel Messi loudly complained after the match. (AP Photo)

The federation says Argentina was “clearly harmed” by the decisions of Ecuadorean referee Roddy Zambrano on Tuesday.

In a six-page letter to the South American confederation, Argentina complained that video review was not used to check on a couple of non-calls that could have favored the Argentines with penalty kicks, one on Sergio Aguero and another on Nicolas Otamendi.

Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni loudly complained after the match.

Host Brazil won 2-0 at the Mineirao Stadium, making it to the final and extending Argentina’s 26-year title drought with the senior squad.

