Copa America 2021 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming: All you need to know

Copa America 2021 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: Brazil will be the new host for Copa America on Monday as the CONMEBOL took the tournament to the Latin American country. The confirmed dates have been announced as June 13 to July 10. Brazil is the defending champion and also hosted the last tournament in 2019.

A total of Five stadiums in four Brazilian cities will be the hosts. Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio de Janiero, Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.

Groups:

Group A: Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay

Group B: Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru

Copa America 2021 group stage schedule-

Match 1: Brazil vs Venezuela, Group B at Brasilia on June 14 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 2: Colombia vs Ecuador, Group B at Cuiaba on June 14 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 3: Argentina vs Chile (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 15 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 4: Paraguay vs Bolivia (Group A) at Goiania on June 15 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 5: Colombia vs Venezuela (Group B) at Goiania on June 18 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 6: Brazil vs Peru (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 18 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 7: Chile vs Bolivia (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 19 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 8: Argentina vs Uruguay (Group A) Brasilia on June 19 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 9: Venezuela vs Ecuador (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 21 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 10: Colombia vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 21 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 11: Uruguay vs Chile (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 22 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 12: Argentina vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 22 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 13: Ecuador vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 24 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 14: Brazil vs Colombia (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 24 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 15: Bolivia vs Uruguay (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 25 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 16: Chile vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 25 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 17: Ecuador vs Brazil (Group B) at Goiania on June 28 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 18: Venezuela vs Peru (Group B) at Brasilia on June 28 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 19: Uruguay vs Paraguay (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 29 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 20: Bolivia vs Argentina (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 29 (5:30 AM IST)

Copa America 2021 knockout stage schedule-

Quarter-finals

July 3: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 3 Group B – 4:30 AM IST

June 4: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 4 Group B – 4:30 AM IST

July 5: No. 2 Group B vs. No. 3 Group A – 3:30 AM IST

July 5: No. 1 Group B vs. No. 4 Group A – 6:30 AM IST

Semi-finals

July 7, QF 1 Winner vs QF 2 winner – 4:30 AM IST

July 8, QF 3 Winner vs QF 4 winner – 6:30 AM IST

Third-place match

July 11: Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser – 3:30 AM IST

Final

July 11: SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner – 5:30 AM IST

When and where to watch Copa America 2021 in India?

The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv.

Rest of the world-

Australia: Optus Sport (pay)

Canada: Univision Canada (pay)

China: PP Sports (pay)

Pakistan: Ten Sports (pay)

US: FOX, Univision (both free); FS1/FS2, TUDN/Galavision (pay)

UK: BBC (pay)

MENA countries: beIN Sports (pay)