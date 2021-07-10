Copa America 2021 Final Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Live Score Streaming: Messi vs Neymar

Copa America Final 2021 Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: Brazil and Argentina will face off for the fifth time in a tournament final when they determine which team will carry the Copa America trophy out of the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Brazil holds a 3-1 edge in their 84-year history of matches. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.
Lionel Messi will be aiming to win his first international trophy with Argentina but Brazil are in top-gear right now after registering 1-0 wins against Peru in the semi-finals and Chile at the last-eight stage. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-0 in their quarter-final and got past Colombia in the semis on penalties. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.
Brazil hold a 3-1 edge over arch-rivals Argentina in major tournament finals in their 84-year history of matches. All recent matches have been won by Brazil. In terms of South Asian fandom though, it's hard to say who holds an edge over whom.
Brazil vs Argentina Copa America final begins at 5:30 am. Team news to be available around an hour before that.
The dream final! Brazil and Argentina taking on each other in the title clash of a big tournament. Meanwhile, from India and Bangladesh there are reports of police on high alert and buildings being painted in colours belonging halfway across the globe.