Copa America 2021 Final Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Live Score Streaming: Messi vs Neymar

Copa America Final 2021 Live, Argentina vs Brazil: Messi vs Neymar

Copa America Final 2021 Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: Brazil and Argentina will face off for the fifth time in a tournament final when they determine which team will carry the Copa America trophy out of the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Brazil holds a 3-1 edge in their 84-year history of matches. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.

Lionel Messi will be aiming to win his first international trophy with Argentina but Brazil are in top-gear right now after registering 1-0 wins against Peru in the semi-finals and Chile at the last-eight stage. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-0 in their quarter-final and got past Colombia in the semis on penalties.