scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Copa America 2021 Final Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Live Score Streaming: Messi vs Neymar

Copa America Final 2021 Live Score Streaming, Argentina vs Brazil Football Live Score Stream Online: Lionel Messi will be aiming to win his first international trophy with Argentina but defending champions Brazil are in top-gear. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 10, 2021 11:27:41 pm
arg v braCopa America Final 2021 Live, Argentina vs Brazil: Messi vs Neymar

Copa America Final 2021 Live Score, Argentina vs Brazil Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: Brazil and Argentina will face off for the fifth time in a tournament final when they determine which team will carry the Copa America trophy out of the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Brazil holds a 3-1 edge in their 84-year history of matches. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.

Lionel Messi will be aiming to win his first international trophy with Argentina but Brazil are in top-gear right now after registering 1-0 wins against Peru in the semi-finals and Chile at the last-eight stage. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-0 in their quarter-final and got past Colombia in the semis on penalties. Match begins at 5:30 am IST.

Live Blog

Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America Final, LIVE:

23:26 (IST)10 Jul 2021
Head to head

Brazil hold a 3-1 edge over arch-rivals Argentina in major tournament finals in their 84-year history of matches. All recent matches have been won by Brazil. In terms of South Asian fandom though, it's hard to say who holds an edge over whom.

Brazil vs Argentina Copa America final begins at 5:30 am. Team news to be available around an hour before that.

22:56 (IST)10 Jul 2021
The madness of Brazil vs Argentina

The dream final! Brazil and Argentina taking on each other in the title clash of a big tournament. Meanwhile, from India and Bangladesh there are reports of police on high alert and buildings being painted in colours belonging halfway across the globe.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will begin at 5:30 AM IST on July 11. The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will take place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd