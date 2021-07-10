Copa America 2021 Final, Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Copa America Final 2021 Live: Brazil will take on Argentina. (File)

Copa America 2021 Final, Argentina vs Brazil Live Score Streaming: Defending champions Brazil will take on arch-rivals Argentina in the Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday.

Lionel Messi will be aiming to win his first international trophy with Argentina but Brazil are in top-gear right now after registering 1-0 wins against Peru in the semi-finals and Chile at the last-eight stage. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-0 in their quarter-final and got past Colombia in the semis on penalties.

What time will the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil start?

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will begin at 5:30 AM IST on July 11.

Where will the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil take place?

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will take place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Where will the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil be telecasted?

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will be live telecasted in India on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels.

Where will the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil be live-streamed?

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will be live-streamed in India on SonyLiv and JioTV.

SQUADS

Argentina: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Agustin Marchesin; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero, Cristian Romero; Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa, Nicolas Dominguez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero, Julian Alvarez

Brazil: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Felipe, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetã; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior