Copa America 2019: When and where to watch the Copa America matches

The South American continental tournament, the Copa America, has returned to screens across the world this year. The tournament is being hosted by eight-time winners and tournament favourites Brazil.

The ten members of the CONMEBOL confederation are joined by two guest teams – this year, Japan and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are the invitees. The teams are sorted into three groups of four, with the top two are qualifying directly to the quarterfinals, with the two best third-placed teams joining them.

Unfortunately, the Copa America is not being broadcast in India this year.

Group A: Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru

Group B: Argentina, Colombia, Qatar, Paraguay

Group C: Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Japan

Schedule:

Group Stage (June 14-24)

June 14

Group A: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia (Estadio do Morumbi, Sao Paulo; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

June 15

A: Venezuela 0-0 Peru (Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

B: Argentina 0-2 Colombia (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 7 p.m. BRT. 6 p.m. ET)

June 16

B: Paraguay 2-2 Qatar (Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

C: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador (Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte; 7 p.m. BRT, 6 p.m. ET)

June 17

C: Japan 4-0 Chile (Estadio do Morumbi, Sao Paulo; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

June 18

A: Bolivia 1-3 Peru (Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro; 6:30 p.m. BRT, 5:30 p.m. ET)

A: Brazil 0-0 Venezuela (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

June 19

B: Colombia vs. Qatar (Estadio do Morumbi, Sao Paulo; 6:30 p.m. BRT, 5:30 p.m. ET)

B: Argentina vs. Paraguay (Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

June 20

C: Uruguay vs. Japan (Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

June 21

C: Ecuador vs. Chile (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

June 22

A: Peru vs. Brazil (Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

A: Bolivia vs. Venezuela (Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

June 23

B: Qatar vs. Argentina (Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

B: Colombia vs. Paraguay (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

June 24

C: Chile vs. Uruguay (Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

C: Ecuador vs. Japan (Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (June 27-29)

June 27

Match 19: Winner Group A vs. 3rd Group B/C (Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

June 28

Match 21: Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group B (Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

Match 20: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group C (Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo; 8 p.m. BRT, 7 p.m. ET)

June 29

Match 22: Winner Group C vs. 3rd Group A/B (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

Semifinals (July 2-3)

July 2

Match 23: Winner Group C vs. 3rd Group A/B (Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

July 3

Match 24: Winner Match 20 vs. Winner Match 22 (Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre; 9:30 p.m. BRT, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Third place play-off (July 6)

July 6

Match 25: Loser Match 23 vs. Loser Match 24 (Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo; 4 p.m. BRT, 3 p.m. ET)

Final (July 7)

Match 26: Winner Match 23 vs. Winner