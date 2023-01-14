Controversy in Manchester Derby after Bruno Fernandes scores equalizer against Man City

The 189th Manchester derby was shrouded in controversy with the main topic debate being if the equalizing goal scored by Bruno Fernandes should have stood after Marcus Rashford was adjudged to be in an offside position during the build up.

In the 78th minute of the game, Fernandes put the ball into the back of the Manchester City net but before that Casemiro’s gave a through ball while Rashford was still clearly offside when he was running towards it. However, the English striker did not get a touch of the ball before Fernandes came and slotted the ball home past City goalkeeper Ederson.

The linesman had initially ruled the goal out but it was then decided that Rashford did not interfere with the play and hence, the goal was allowed to stand.

There were a lot of chatter online about if it was the correct decision with former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech tweeting, “The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game.”

City manager Pep Guardiola after the match said to BT Sports, as per the Guardian, “Rashford was offside, he distracted our keeper and distracted our central defenders. The rule is the rule but I know how we play. ”

According to FIFA, a player is actively interfering with play if they touch the ball after it has been passed to them by a teammate. However, a player can also influence play without touching the ball, and so should be given offside if the referee feels that their offside position has interfered with an opponent. The referee for this match, however, did not deem Rashford to be interfering in the play which led to the goal standing.

In the match, substitute Jack Grealish had put City ahead in the second half, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford secured the win for Eric ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford.

It was Rashford’s 16th goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven games.

The win sends United up to third place. It’s the team’s ninth straight victory in all competitions.

United ended a three-game losing streak to City that included a 6-3 rout in October. United, however, has been much-improved since then, moving into the top four.