Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Controversy erupts over Japan’s second goal against Spain which knocked Germany out

Initial angles which were broadcast on TV appeared to show that the ball was out of play but a new aerial view has emerged that shows that the ball was indeed in play by just millimeters.

The second goal which saw Kaoru Mitoma crossing the ball to Ao Tanaka, who then bundled it into the Spanish net, had initially been ruled out by the linesman but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood. (AP)

Even though Japan defeated Spain and in the process knocked out Germany from the World Cup on Thursday, the victory did not come without its share of controversy. The second goal which saw Kaoru Mitoma crossing the ball to Ao Tanaka, who then bundled it into the Spanish net, had initially been ruled out by the linesman but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood. This proved decisive in the outcome of the Group E as Spain losing 1-2 to Japan meant that Germany was knocked out even after winning their match against Costa Rica.

Initial angles which were broadcast on TV appeared to show that the ball was out of play but a new aerial view has emerged that shows that the ball was indeed in play by just millimeters. According to Daily Mirror, FIFA law states that the ball is in play “if the curvature of the ball is over the line”, which it was decided was the case after consulting replays, including goal line cameras.

“From my angle, I think the ball was clearly half out, but more than that I could not see because of the speed,” Tanaka said. “I was concentrating in scoring. There was always a possibility that it was out … But in the end it was a goal, so that was great.”

The controversy still refuses to die, however, with the internet abuzz with reactions for and against the decision.

In the match, Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Álvaro Morata scored for Spain in the 11th minute and the 2010 champions were in control until Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box and Tanaka added the second three minutes later.

Japan finished at the top of Group E and will next face Croatia. Spain will take on Group F winner Morocco.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:36:47 am
