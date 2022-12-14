Consensus divided on whether Argentina’s penalty should have stood

Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty started Argentina’s march to the World Cup final, turning what was expected to be a tense last-four encounter into a rather one-sided affair, with Croatia losing 3-0.

Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to stave off any further Croatian waves at this tournament and ended the 2018 World Cup finalists run.

But it was the contentious nature of the penalty that highlighted the refereeing controversies that have plagued this World Cup.

The incident took place in the 32nd minute. Enzo Fernandes, ine of Argentina’s regulars since the defeat to Saudi Arabia, lobbed a beautiful ball to Alvarez, who was neatly nestled between both the Croatian centre-backs. The ball was good enough for Alvarez to have a clear run at goal with only keeper Livakovic to beat.

Livakovic has been Croatia’s hero throughout this tournament and along with Emiliano Martinez and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, has been jostling for the goalkeeper of the tournament award.

This time though, he came off his line to stop Alvarez. At this point the Manchester City striker tried to lob the ball over Livakovic and missed. However, he did get a touch of the ball which took it away from the goalkeeper. Livakovic to his credit stood his ground and didn’t seem to make any movement to impede Alvarez. But the Argentine striker clattered into the goalkeeper and while on the floor stretched his arms out. The referee obliged and a penalty was awarded to him. VAR checks sided with the referee.

ITV football pundit Gary Neville was clear that it wasn’t a penalty. “This is not a penalty. What else can he do?” Neville asked. “He has to make that motion to try and save the ball, he plants his feet. If he’d carried on running out and taken out Álvarez then fair enough, but he stops before it and I don’t know if that’s a penalty.”

With Neville in the studio was former referee Peter Walton who absolutely believed that it was Livakovic’s fault. “He’s challenging for the ball and misses the ball completely, then catches the player, in fact what he’s done there is get in the path of that forward and he’s impeded his progress, so it has to be a foul,” said Walton.

There is also the nature of when the goal happened. The Croatian way over the past two World Cup’s has been to take the game to penalties where a war of will is mostly won by them. A goal early in the game makes them completely change their strategy and chase the game instead.

“We conceded a goal, which was very suspicious. The situation leading to the penalty… it was a little too cheap, a bit too easy to be honest,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. “Our goalkeeper did what he did and these are the new rules. This goal took the match in a different direction.”

That chase of the game left them far more open than they would ever be. It resulted in them crashing out of the tournament, going down to the Argentines 3-0.