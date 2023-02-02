Congratulations Partner: Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Al Nassr teammate Talisca on birthday

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been a thorough professional and teammate since he arrived from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr. On Thursday, he took to Twitter and Instagram to wish teammate Anderson Talisca a happy birthday.

In the post captioned, “Parabéns parceiro!👏🏼🎂 @talisca_aa” (Congratulations partner),” Talisca, who turned 29 on Thursday, was seen alongside the full Al Nassr squad posing with a birthday cake.

Talisca has been on hot form since Ronaldo arrived in Al Nassr, scoring in both games in which the 37-year-old played but failed to find the net. The two matches were a 1-0 win against Etifaq in the Saudi Premier League and a 3-1 Saudi Super Cup loss to Al Ittihad.

Following the to Al Ittihad loss, Ronaldo has been facing flaks for his non-performance so far. In yet another viral video on social media, an alleged Al Nassr director is said to have expressed his frustration about the result.

“Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go ‘Siuuuu’. It’s not possible, ” the man, who is said to be the Al Nassr director, can be seen as saying.

Videos of some fans trampling on Ronaldo’s No.7 shirt outside the King Fahd International Stadium have also appeared on social media. The viral video has led to suggestions that some Al Nassr fans are already growing impatient.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s manager Rudi Garcia had said that the 37-year-old will return to European football. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe,” Garcia had said in a presser.