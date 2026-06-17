Congo: 52 years, an Ebola outbreak and a squad without a home

On March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Axel Tuanzebe scored in the 100th minute against Jamaica. The goal sent DR Congo to the World Cup for the first time since 1974. In Kinshasa, the streets filled. They had waited 52 years for this.

After the game, Cédric Bakambu told FIFA.com: “When we get back to Kinshasa, it’s going to be crazy.” They never went back.

Six weeks later, on May 15, an Ebola outbreak was declared in DR Congo, the country’s 17th since the virus was first identified there in 1976. The outbreak is of the Bundibugyo strain, one of the rarest Ebola viruses, with no approved vaccine and no approved treatment. By June 8, the Ministry of Health had confirmed 515 cases and 91 deaths. The CDC has warned it could become the largest Ebola epidemic on record, rivalling the 2014-16 West Africa crisis that killed more than 11,000 people. The disease has spread to Uganda, which confirmed 19 cases and closed most of its western border with DR Congo.