Confident Virat Kohli believes FC Goa will do ‘wonders’ in ISL 2018

Virat Kohli is a co-owner of FC Goa. (Screengrab: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial) Virat Kohli is a co-owner of FC Goa. (Screengrab: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

Days before the start of the fifth season of Indian Super League (ISL), India cricket captain and co-owner of FC Goa, Virat Kohli, released a video stating how determined his team is to clinch its first title. In the video, which was released on Wednesday on the official Twitter handle of FC Goa, Kohli goes on to describe the choice of FC Goa’s jersey colour and states it resembles ‘fire’. Unlike previous editions, FC Goa this time will don an orange jersey.

“We have chosen the colour orange this year for the jersey, which represents our fire, our focus and our hunger to win this trophy. The colour is our team attitude and the team spirit,” Kohli said in the video.

Stating that the colour of the jersey is going to be the team’s attitude and the spirit, Kohli maintained that he is confident that FC Goa will do wonders in ISL 2018-19. The 29-year-old added that he is extremely happy to be a part of the Goa franchise while applauding the team’s performance under Spanish coach Sergio Lobera last year.

The Indian skipper believes that Sergio’s experience added a huge impact in the squad and helped the players gain confidence. He further said that the Spanish coach has built a squad which can go on to clinch the ISL title this year.

Thanking the fans for their undying support that they have shown throughout the ISL campaign, Kohli concluded by saying that with this immense support FC Goa will rise to the occasion and bring the trophy home. “Now we rise, Forca Goa,” he said. FC Goa finished third in the previous season of ISL.

