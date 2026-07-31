CONCACAF rejects FIFA World Cup stake sale plan as UEFA’s World Cup boycott threat looms

FIFA plans to create a semi-private subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to sell minority, non-controlling stakes in the business operations of the World Cup and other tournaments. (AP)

CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, rejected FIFA’s proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup during a meeting on Thursday. While the American regional bloc did not go as far as UEFA in threatening a boycott, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said it would study the proposal before deciding its position.

CONCACAF said its 41 member associations expressed “deep concerns” about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the short deadline, and the absence of any review or approval by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

“The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance,” CONCACAF said in a statement. “For these reasons, CONCACAF and its 41 Member Associations have rejected the proposal.”