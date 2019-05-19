Community Shield: Manchester City to take on Liverpool

With Manchester City winning both the Premier League and FA Cup titles, the English giants are set to face league runners-up Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

Advertising

Pep Guardiola’s side ended their season with a dominating win against Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Reds came very close to finishing their dream season with the league title but were left out on the final day by just a point. Jurgen Klopp’s side ended their EPL campaign at the second position.

Uusally, the Community Sheild takes place between the winners of the Premier League and the winners of the FA Cup. However, in this case, both have been Manchester City. Hence, City and runners-up Liverpool are now set to start the new season with the annual curtain raiser at the start of the new Premier League season in 2019-20.

City last won the Community Shield in 2018 when Sergio Aguero scored a brace to help beat Chelsea 2-0. Liverpool will be competing for the trophy for the first time since 2006, when they, again, beat Chelsea 2-1 in Cardiff.

Advertising

The Community Sheild is expected to take place on August 4, a weekend before the English league is set to begin. The dates are, however, not yet announced by the Football Association.

While City became the first English men’s team to finish with domestic treble, it is still not all over for Liverpool, who face another English side Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.