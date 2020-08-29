Community Shield 2020, Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score Updates: The chance of first silverware of new season

Community Shield 2020, Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score Updates: In the traditional curtain-raiser of domestic football, Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London.
After just 28 days of Arsenal lifting the FA Cup in the same venue after beating Chelsea in the final, the 2020/21 season will be kicked off with the Community Shield two weeks before the start of the Premier League. While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will aim to somehow improve on their record-breaking title-winning campaign, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will hope to build on their promising signs.
Although Arsenal finished 43-points below the champions, they will no doubt take confidence from their 2-1 win over Liverpool last season. Meanwhile, Liverpool will hope to set things straight in the Community Shield as they lost last season’s final to Manchester City.
Community Shield is a trophy both clubs have lifted 15 times in the past — only Manchester United have won it more often. This is the fourth Charity/Community Shield between these teams — Liverpool won in 1979 and 1989 but Arsenal won 1-0 in 2002.
Liverpool are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, so Neco Williams starts at right-back. With Jordan Henderson also absent, James Milner is in midfield alongside Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. New signing Kostas Tsimikas is on the bench. Arsenal start with Buyako Saka and Eddie Nketiah in attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as both Nicolas Pepe or Alexander Lacazette are still in quarantine. Mohamed Elneny makes his first appearance for Arsenal since May 2019.
Chelsea won the first Women's Community Shield to be played at Wembley as the last season's WSL champions defeated Manchester City 2-0. Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert were the goalscorers for the London club.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Community Shield 2020 between Liverpool and Arsenal. After four-week break, English football is back in action. Who will start their season with silverware? Stay tuned to find out!