Community Shield 2020, Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score Updates: The chance of first silverware of new season

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score: The league winners will take on the domestic cup winners. (Source: File)

Community Shield 2020, Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score Updates: In the traditional curtain-raiser of domestic football, Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London.

After just 28 days of Arsenal lifting the FA Cup in the same venue after beating Chelsea in the final, the 2020/21 season will be kicked off with the Community Shield two weeks before the start of the Premier League. While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will aim to somehow improve on their record-breaking title-winning campaign, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will hope to build on their promising signs.

Although Arsenal finished 43-points below the champions, they will no doubt take confidence from their 2-1 win over Liverpool last season. Meanwhile, Liverpool will hope to set things straight in the Community Shield as they lost last season’s final to Manchester City.