Community Shield 2019, Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Community Shield 2019: Liverpool and Manchester City will renew their rivalry when they face each other in the annual curtain-raiser of the 2019/20 season, when they would compete for the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

After missing out on the title by just one point, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool would be out for blood early in the season hoping to strike an early blow. Losing just once last year in the league, to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the growing rivalry would transform itself from pre-match press conferences to the lush green pitch itself.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane

When will Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool take place?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Where will Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool take place?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

What time does Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool begin?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

You can watch the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV, but you can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.