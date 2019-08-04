Community Shield 2019, Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Updates: Klopp eyes first blood against Guardiola

Community Shield 2019, Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Updates: Nurturing the modern-day rivalry in English football, with a joint 195 points in the league last season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the annual curtain-raiser of the footballing season at Wembley in the Community Shield.

Losing three friendlies, but winning 3-1 against Lyon in the last one, where Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino featured for the first time in the pre-season, Liverpool would have their attack somewhat restored. City on the other hand, although missing the likes of Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez, have been unbeaten in the pre-season.

With a spat between the pair of managerial stalwarts, where Guardiola hit back at Klopp’s jibe over City living in a “fantasy land” because of their chronic heavy spending, the stage has already been set for the top two teams of England to fight on.