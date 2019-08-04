Community Shield 2019, Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Updates: Klopp eyes first blood against Guardiola

Community Shield 2019, Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Updates: Nurturing the modern-day rivalry in English football, with a joint 195 points in the league last season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the annual curtain-raiser of the footballing season at Wembley in the Community Shield.
Losing three friendlies, but winning 3-1 against Lyon in the last one, where Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino featured for the first time in the pre-season, Liverpool would have their attack somewhat restored. City on the other hand, although missing the likes of Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez, have been unbeaten in the pre-season.
With a spat between the pair of managerial stalwarts, where Guardiola hit back at Klopp’s jibe over City living in a “fantasy land” because of their chronic heavy spending, the stage has already been set for the top two teams of England to fight on.
Liverpool are yet to make any major signing apart from teenagers, defender Sepp van den Berg (£1.3m from PEC Zwolle) and winger Harvey Elliott (undisclosed from Fulham). Jurgen Klopp is rebuilding his team, shedding off squad players like Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Adam Bogdan, Danny Ings and Rafael Camacho. They missed out on their major transfer targets in Matthijs de Ligt, Nicolas Pepe and Nabil Fekir so far.
Champions Manchester City signed midfielder Rodri (£62.6m from Atletico Madrid) as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho along with left-back Angeliño (£5.3m from PSV Eindhoven) to provide cover for the injury-prone Benjamin Mendy. The club has seen the departure of their club captain Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht as player/manager and Fabian Delph to Everton.
While Sadio Mane is on a break coming back from his extensive Africa Cup of Nations campaign, forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino played their first pre-season game in a 3-1 win against Lyon for Liverpool. James Milner misses out as a precaution for tight muscle. As for Manchester City, Guardiola might have a headache with a number of first-team players unavailable for selection, namely Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Ederson, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus. With Fernandinho's unavailability, Manchester City's £62.6 million record signing, Rodri will make his competitive debut.
It seems just days back that Liverpool had lost the league title to Manchester City on the last day of 2018/19 by just one point, and now they are both back. Pep Guardiola's men will be ready to start their season with aplomb against their rivals, led by Jurgen Klopp. While they will be aiming for a win to set the pace for their quest for a third consecutive Premier League title, Liverpool would look to dent their hopes early on and let them know that it isn't going to be easy for the next ten months. It's the Community Shield, and it is in less than an hour. Stay around, folks!