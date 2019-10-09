Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to The Sun

Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen Rooney has accused Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her husband to the English tabloid newspaper, The Sun, through a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen Rooney claimed that she was confused as to who was leaking stories to the media for five months, and after her investigation through Instagram, she called out the Leicester City forward’s wife. She posted on her Twitter that her private Instagram stories, which were only visible to Rebekah Vardy, were made available to the tabloid.

Right after Coleen Rooney’s accusation on the social media platform, Rebekah Vardy responded on Twitter denying any involvement.

“I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped,” she wrote.

She continued to mention that “various people” have had access to her Instagram account on Twitter, and shifted the blame away from her. “I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?” she added.

Among the “false stories” which were leaked, a story on Mexico gender selection was published by The Sun on August 15. According to it, Coleen Rooney and her husband, Wayne Rooney had headed to Mexico to look for a way to have a daughter, where the controversial treatment is legal.

Other stories include one where Coleen Rooney was eyeing a return to television by holding talks with BBC about signing up for Strictly Come Dancing on September 28, and also another story about how Rooneys’ brand new £20million mansion had flooded.

With the fume breaking out early in the morning on Wednesday, here’s how Twitter reacted:

Love this photo!!!! Coleen Rooney has put up a message to Rebecca Vardy accusing her of selling stories about her. pic.twitter.com/RdhDsKubaL — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 9, 2019

Is Wayne Rooney still moving to Derby, or was that just Coleen having Rebekah Vardy on and it’s gone too far? — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) October 9, 2019

0 – Despite spending four hours & 22 minutes together on the pitch for England in total, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney never created a single goalscoring chance for one another. Awkward. pic.twitter.com/qS4H1G93nN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2019

What is our legal entitlement to a National Bank Holiday so the entire country can just go home and catch up on every movement of this insane Colleen Rooney v Rebecca Vardy story, please? — Susie Beever (@SusieMayJourno) October 9, 2019

I want to find the original person to call Colleen Rooney WAGatha Christie and buy them all the beer. Or some cashmere. Or maybe an otter. — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) October 9, 2019

I knew it was you, Vardy. pic.twitter.com/h5oMOCqsKZ — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) October 9, 2019

Rebekah Vardy: “Over the years, various people have had access to my Insta account.” Coleen Rooney: pic.twitter.com/mYENTtgyG5 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 9, 2019

The Sun is currently racing to delete the ‘fake stories’ Coleen Rooney invented, that Rebekah Vardy allegedly sold. pic.twitter.com/obNYDhfxtV — it’s………..Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 9, 2019

I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2019

With Sky News approaching Wayne Rooney for a comment, he has remained unavailable for one.