Days after death of unborn son, Cody Gakpo scores opening goal for Netherlands vs Morocco

Cody Gakpo scored an emotional goal for Netherlands in the Round of 32 match against Morocco days after losing his unborn son. (AP Photo)

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo was overcome by emotion as he struck the opening goal in the 72nd minute of the World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, just two days after he and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy. Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son,” Gakpo’s partner, Noa van der Bij, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

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Van der Bij added: “We went to church to light a candle. Afterwards, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away.”