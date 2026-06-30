Days after death of unborn son, Cody Gakpo scores opening goal for Netherlands vs Morocco

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo was overcome by emotion as he struck the opening goal in the 72nd minute of the World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, just two days after he and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy.
“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy. Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son,” Gakpo’s partner, Noa van der Bij, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday.
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Van der Bij added: “We went to church to light a candle. Afterwards, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away.”
The 27-year-old Gakpo broke the deadlock with a clean finish off a pass from Crysencio Summerville of the fourth knockout match played at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. Emotional, he sank his head to the ground and remained for a brief moment before his teammates rallied in and joined him in support. As he stood back up, visible tears trickled down from the Dutch forward’s face.
Just weeks ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Cody Gakpo and Noa van der Bij announced they are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first son, Samuël, in 2025.
Ahead of the Round of 32 match against Morocco, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk spoke about Gakpo’s loss.
“The most important thing is to ask, ‘What do you need?’ It’s awful news, and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life. It’s very sad, but Cody is dealing with it.”
Van Dijk also praised the way Gakpo and his family have handled the situation.
“He’s very mature, very adult. I have lots of respect for the way he and his family are handling this. However awful it is, I respect it very much,” Van Dijk said.
Dutch manager Ronaldo Koeman had also extended his support. “We have done what was within our power in terms of support, as players, as staff,” he said.
“Of course, the first few days he had the freedom to go out to his family and be with them. He dealt with it very well, there was never a moment where he said ‘I want to go back, I want to be with the family’.”
Despite Gakpo’s strike, the Netherlands failed to hold onto the slender lead as the 2022 semi-finalists Morocco stormed back with a stoppage time equaliser through a header from Issa Diop, forcing the match into extra time.
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