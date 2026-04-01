Coach Graham Arnold praises Iraq’s World Cup feat after banning social media

Australian Graham Arnold, head coach of Iraq, said on Wednesday that his team would give everything at this year’s World Cup and relish the opportunity to surprise the worlds.

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Iraq qualified for the World Cup by beating Bolivia 2-1 in Mexico in their inter-confederation playoff on Wednesday, sealing a return to the finals after a 40-year absence.

Aymen Hussein steered home a second-half winner to make the Iraqis the 48th and last team to qualify for the tournament to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Ali Al Hamadi gave Iraq a 10th-minute lead at Monterrey Stadium but Bolivia were level at the break through Moises Paniagua.