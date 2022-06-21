scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

CoA forms advisory committee to assist it in running AIFF

The 12-member advisory committee was appointed by the CoA to oversee the day-to-day matters of various departments of the AIFF.

By: PTI |
June 21, 2022 4:55:59 pm

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj, who earlier owned an I-League club, has been named chairman of advisory committee to assist the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is running the day-to-day affairs of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The 12-member advisory committee was appointed by the CoA to oversee the day-to-day matters of various departments of the AIFF.

The advisory committee will send regular reports to all the members of the CoA for their information and approvals, if required.

Bajaj, who owned former I-League club Minerva Punjab before it was sold to RoundGlass in 2020, will be the chairman of the advisory committee and integrity matters.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

The CoA took charge of the AIFF last month after the Supreme Court removed the Praful Patel-led office bearers for not holding elections on time. Patel had exceeded his tenure of 12 years as AIFF chief.

The CoA has been tasked to amend the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code and hold elections.

A seven-member joint team of the world football governing body FIFA and its Asian unit AFC is currently visiting India to help find a solution to the impasse.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 21: Latest News