Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Club coaches support early, unified transfer window closure

Top club coaches want the European summer transfer window to close on the same day across the continent before their league seasons start.

Published: September 5, 2018 12:25:57 am
jose mourinho manchester united UEFA hosted coaches including Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri for an annual meeting on Tuesday. (Reuters Photo)
After UEFA hosted coaches including Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri for an annual meeting on Tuesday, deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti says they supported “a unified window.”

Though trading in most European leagues ended on Aug. 31, English clubs could not buy players after Aug. 9 and the Italian deadline was Aug. 17.

English leagues switched this year aiming to avoid disrupting team plans after leagues kicked off.

Marchetti says the coaches agreed: “There should be one window ending at the same time and that window should not overlap with competitions.”

A FIFA panel is currently drafting recommendations about changes to the transfer market and trading periods.

