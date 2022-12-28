scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Club Brugge fire coach despite Champions League heroics

Brugge next play away at league leaders Genk on Jan. 8 and in February face Benfica home and away in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens (REUTERS)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Club Brugge have fired coach Carl Hoefkens despite him leading the Belgian club to their first ever place in the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

His sacking was announced on Wednesday and comes after a run of poor domestic form, including an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat by St Truiden in the Belgian Cup last week and a 1-1 home draw with OH Leuven in the league on Tuesday, which left the champions in fourth place, 12 points behind leaders Racing Genk. The 44-year Hoefkens had only been in the job six months, stepping up from the role of assistant to take over from Alfred Schreuder, who left for Ajax Amsterdam after winning the Belgian league last season.

Hoefkens, whose playing career took in spells at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, made an impression with Club Brugge in the group stage of the Champions League, where they won their first three matches and were early qualifiers for the last 16.

They ended the group in second place behind FC Porto, eliminating Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. But the club said results in Belgian competition were not satisfactory and that they were now looking for “the best possible successor”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Carl is a club man down to his blood,” said a statement from general manager Vincent Mannaert.

“His contribution and commitment to the youth academy and as an assistant were greatly appreciated. His part in this season’s successful Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either. But our decision in the summer (to make him coach) did not deliver the desired level of play and results in the Belgian league and cup.”

Brugge next play away at league leaders Genk on Jan. 8 and in February face Benfica home and away in the last 16 of the Champions League.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 17:46 IST
Next Story

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh walks out of jail: A timeline of the events that led to his release

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close