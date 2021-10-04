Watford appoint Claudio Ranieri as manager on two-year deal

Watford have appointed former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager on a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Italian Ranieri, who famously led Leicester to a shock league title in the 2015-16 season, will replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard left Watford on Sunday following their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United the previous day.

Ranieri, 69, last worked in the Premier League during the 2018-19 campaign when he took over at Fulham in November but was sacked after winning three of his 17 games in charge.

He left Sampdoria at the end of last season after achieving a ninth-place finish, having taken charge in October 2019 with the club bottom of Serie A.

Ranieri brings a wealth of experience to Watford, having also managed Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan.

Watford are 15th with seven points from seven matches, four points above the relegation zone. They next host second-placed Liverpool on Oct 16 after the international break.