scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Watford appoint Claudio Ranieri as manager on two-year deal

Claudio Ranieri, who famously led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, will replace Xisco Munoz as the head coach of Watford.

By: Reuters | London |
October 4, 2021 10:42:34 pm
Claudio Ranieri is a former Atletico, Juventus, Roma and Inter manager. (File)

Watford have appointed former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager on a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Italian Ranieri, who famously led Leicester to a shock league title in the 2015-16 season, will replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard left Watford on Sunday following their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United the previous day.

Ranieri, 69, last worked in the Premier League during the 2018-19 campaign when he took over at Fulham in November but was sacked after winning three of his 17 games in charge.

He left Sampdoria at the end of last season after achieving a ninth-place finish, having taken charge in October 2019 with the club bottom of Serie A.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ranieri brings a wealth of experience to Watford, having also managed Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan.

Watford are 15th with seven points from seven matches, four points above the relegation zone. They next host second-placed Liverpool on Oct 16 after the international break.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 50 : 04 Oct, 2021
Delhi Capitals
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 6 mins ago

    DOUBLE TROUBLE!

    What a brilliant over! Two wickets and just a single run conceded! Thakur starts off…

  • 15 mins ago

    WICKET!

    Jadeja scalps his second as he sends Ripal (18) back to the pavilion. Chahar with…

View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 04: Latest News