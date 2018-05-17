Follow Us:
Claudio Pizarro left off Peru’s World Cup squad despite Paolo Guerrero ban

Claudio Pizarro had been touted as a possible replacement for Paolo Guerrero but Andre Carrillo and Moscow's Jefferson Farfan were picked to spearhead the attack instead.

By: AP | Lima | Updated: June 6, 2018 9:53:52 pm
Cologne, Claudio Pizarro, Bundesliga, Football news, Football, Indian Express Claudio Pizarro has been left out of Peru squad. (File)
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca left veteran striker Claudio Pizarro off his World Cup squad on Wednesday despite top scorer Paolo Guerrero being suspended for doping. The 39-year-old Pizarro had been touted as a possible replacement for Guerrero but Watford’s Andre Carrillo and Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfan were picked to spearhead the attack instead. Guerrero was ruled out after the Court for Arbitration of Sport increased his ban from six to 14 months on Monday. The normal team captain tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine after Peru’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina in October.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and defender Alberto Rodriguez were both picked despite still recovering from injuries. They were key starters during the team’s World Cup qualifying campaign. Peru will play Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Sweden in pre-tournament friendlies before traveling to Russia.

The Peruvians are in Group C with France, Denmark and Australia.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal).

Defenders: Luis Abram (Velez Sarsfield), Luis Advincula (Lobos), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Junior Barranquilla), Anderson Santamaría (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo).

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Sergio Pena (Granada), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City).

Strikers: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow).

