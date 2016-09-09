Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Claudio Bravo ready to start in goal against Manchester United, says Pep Guardiola

Claudio Bravo ready to start in goal against Manchester United, says Pep Guardiola

Claudio Bravo could be given a baptism by fire by making his Manchester City debut against Manchester United in derby at Old Trafford.

By: Reuters | Published: September 9, 2016 9:25:40 pm
Jasper Cillessen Claudio Bravo joined Manchester City from Pep Guardiola’s former club Barcelona. (Source: AP)
Top News

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could be given a baptism by fire by making his Manchester City debut against Manchester United in Saturday’s derby clash after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Chilean was fit to play.

Bravo was signed from Guardiola’s former club Barcelona in the close season after City’s new manager professed himself unconvinced by England international Joe Hart’s ability with the ball at his feet.

“Claudio is OK, he had a little bit of a problem in his leg but he’s trained the last two days,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday, while dismissing the notion that nerves might affect the keeper in the febrile atmosphere of a derby showdown.

“Bravo is fit and ready – he’s 32, 33 years old – he has experience. No problem with that. He has to save the goals.”

Much of the build-up to the game in the media has focused on Guardiola renewing his rivalry with Jose Mourinho in the opposition dugout, but the Spaniard was at pains to insist that the relationship between the two managers is cordial.

“I said it many times – I have a lot of respect for Mourinho, I always try to learn from all of my colleagues – it’s the same with him,” Guardiola added.

“The rivalry is more from the media and we can’t control that… Of course, I’ll accept a glass of wine after the game if he invites me.”

City captain Vincent Kompany is back in full training with the squad, but Guardiola said the Belgium defender was unlikely to be risked on Saturday given his recent injuries problems.

The manager also issued a word of warning to his team about the threat posed by United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a player Guardiola sold when he was in charge of Barcelona.

“There’s no doubt about Ibrahimovic’s quality,” Guardiola said.

“I have a lot of respect for what Zlatan has done for football.

“He’s one of the best players and of course the best players impact the way they arrive in the clubs with the talent immediately. Some players have to understand the league – the best players do it quickly and he’s one of the best ones.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 