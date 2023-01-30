Here’s why the referee showed a circular red card during Wrexham vs Sheffield United FA Cup match

“Not a red card, and even worse the red card was a circle,” a fan wrote on social media.

“Wait, so the red card is a circle, but the yellow card is still rectangular??? Now I’m really intrigued,” another one noticed.

This, was about the Wrexham vs Sheffield United FA Cup match in which referee Dean Whitestone whipped out a red card to send off Sheffield’s Daniel David Jebbison in the 71st minute of the game. But one that wasn’t rectangular per the usual shape. Rather, circular.

Ref chat forum took the burden of explaining on Twitter, “The circular and oval cards were originally introduced to “assist” players who couldn’t differentiate between the colours. It was also to help the referee who wanted to pull out the quick card, the shape telling him which card he was pulling out.”

On Sunday, Sheffield faced Wrexham away in a fourth round FA Cup match. One that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw over the course of the 90 minutes going from the visitors leading 1-0 to Wrexham equalising and then leading to Sheffield equalising again before Wrexham took a 3-2 lead, which was in stoppage time nullified by a 10 men visiting side.

Wrexham, a fifth tier club in English football, have been in spotlight since Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds partnered alongside Rob McElhenney to buy the club back in 2021.