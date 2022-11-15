scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Christian Pulisic to wear No. 10 for US at World Cup

Previous No. 10s included Peter Vermes (1990), Roy Wegerle (1994), Tab Ramos (1998), Claudio Reyna (2002 and 2006), Landon Donovan (2010) and Mix Diskerud (2014).

Christian PulisicChristian Pulisic will wear number 10 as the US team announced jersey numbers on Monday. (FILE)

Forward and winger Christian Pulisic will wear No. 10 for the United States at the World Cup and goalkeeper Matt Turner will wear No. 1.

The U.S. team announced jersey numbers Monday, a week before the Americans play Wales at Al Rayyan, Qatar, in their first World Cup match since 2014. DeAndre Yedlin, the only holdover from the roster eight years ago, will wear No. 22 instead of No. 2.

Twenty-two of the 26 players were in Qatar ahead of Monday’s training, with Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Haji Wright due later in the day following scheduled Sunday league matches with their European clubs.

Turner follows Tony Meola, who wore No. 1 in 1990 and ‘94, Brad Friedel in 1998 and 2002 and Tim Howard in 2006, ’10 and 14.

The other jersey numbers: Walker Zimmerman No. 3, Tyler Adams No. 4, Antonee Robinson No. 5, Yunus Musah No. 6, Gio Reyna No. 7, McKennie No. 8, Jesús Ferreira No. 9, Brenden Aaronson No. 11, Ethan Horvath No. 12, Tim Ream No. 13, Luca de la Torre No. 14, Aaron Long No. 15, Jordan Morris No 16, Cristian Roldan No. 17, Shaq Moore No. 18, Wright No. 19, Cameron Carter-Vickers No. 20, Weah No. 21, Kellyn Acosta No. 23, Josh Sargent No. 24, Sean Johnson No. 25 and Joe Scally No. 26.

No. 21 was worn by Donovan in 2002 and 2006

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:36:10 am
