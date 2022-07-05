scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Christian Eriksen set to join Manchester United: Reports

The Danish midfielder is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and will officially complete his move to Old Trafford after a medical.

By: Sports Desk |
July 5, 2022 10:29:36 am
Christian EriksenChristian Eriksen plies his trade as an attacking midfielder. (Reuters)

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer, according to the reports.

Christian Eriksen has communicated to United that he wants to play for the Old Trafford club on a three-year deal. Eriksen previously represented Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. The 30-year-old’s short-term contract at Brentford ended last month.

It has been quite a year for Eriksen. The 30-year-old collapsed in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June.

He had to be resuscitated on the pitch, lying unconscious for several minutes as the stunned crowd and millions of television viewers around the world watched on in horror.

Eriksen spent several days in the hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

He terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December as the Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers.

He was signed by Premier League outfit Brentford in January. He made 11 appearances for Brentford, scoring once and providing four assists.

