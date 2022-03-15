Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

By: AP | Copenhagen |
March 15, 2022 4:46:26 pm
March 15, 2022 4:46:26 pm
Christian Eriksen has been included in a Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.
The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.
Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-