Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

By: AP | Copenhagen |
March 15, 2022 4:46:26 pm
Christian Eriksen plies his trade as an attacking midfielder.

Christian Eriksen has been included in a Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

