Christian Eriksen says he’s home and ‘doing well’ after collapsing on field

Denmark's Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, and Jens Stage react after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Christian Eriksen has said he is “doing well”, a day after he collapsed on the field again while playing for Denmark. The 34-year-old Danish footballer was seen clutching his chest with his hands in the 65th minute of a friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday.

When Eriksen fell to the ground, he received medical attention while fellow players formed a circle around him.

A report from The Associated Press said that Eriksen actually walked off the field by himself. He was later taken to the hospital, where he underwent more tests. Eriksen had previously collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in 2021. Since then, he has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted to support his heart.