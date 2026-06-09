Christian Eriksen says he’s home and ‘doing well’ after collapsing on field

Christian Eriksen has said he is “doing well”, a day after he collapsed on the field again while playing for Denmark. The 34-year-old Danish footballer was seen clutching his chest with his hands in the 65th minute of a friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday.
When Eriksen fell to the ground, he received medical attention while fellow players formed a circle around him.
A report from The Associated Press said that Eriksen actually walked off the field by himself. He was later taken to the hospital, where he underwent more tests. Eriksen had previously collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in 2021. Since then, he has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted to support his heart.
“I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family,” he wrote on Instagram. “As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major effect on both me and my family, but I want to assure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021.”
Eriksen added: “In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years,” he wrote. “Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.”
Eriksen said his focus now was on “recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children.”
Meanwhile, Denmark coach Brian Riemer praised the “beautiful unity” shown by those at the stadium in Odense.
“It has been a tough day for all of us, but fortunately Christian is doing well and is back home with his family,” Riemer said on Monday.
“Now he and the players need to have some peace to process the experience, so that everyone can recover from the shock. In a difficult moment, everyone showed a beautiful unity, which I think is what we should remember about this evening.”
(With inputs from AP)