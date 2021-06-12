Denmark’s Christian Eriksen given CPR on pitch, Euro 2020 match suspended for 2 hours

Denmark's players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen lays injured on the ground. (AP)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during his team’s UEFA Euro 2020 clash against Finland at the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. The match was then suspended for almost two hours due to a ‘medical emergency’, UEFA said.

The Denmark FA said in a statement a little later that Eriksen is awake, stable and is undergoing further tests in hospital.

During the 42nd minute, as the ball went out of play for a Denmark throw-in, 29-year-old Eriksen rushed to receive the ball but he collapsed face-first as the ball hit his knee.

Moments later, teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately signalled for urgent medical assistance.

According to a Reuters photographer, “Eriksen raised his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.”

The former Tottenham player’s national teammates formed a ring around him as medical staff tried to resuscitate Eriksen on the far touchline. He was carried off to a loud ovation from the 16,000-strong crowd at the stadium.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” said a statement.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” said a statement from Denmark.

In the latest update, UEFA have confirmed that Denmark vs Finland will restart at 7:30pm BST following the request made by both teams. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.