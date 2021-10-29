scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Christian Eriksen cannot play for Inter this season, club open to letting him leave

Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the implanted ICD device is removed.

By: Reuters |
October 29, 2021 5:00:08 pm
Christian Eriksen, Christian Eriksen inter milan, Christian Eriksen return, Christian Eriksen heart problem, Christian Eriksen collapse euro 2020Eriksen has now returned to Italy and visited his club teammates at the Italian champions' Suning Training Centre. (Source: Inter Milan/Twitter)

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement, with the Serie A champions open to letting the Danish midfielder leave.

Eriksen suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

“With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” the club wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.”

It is unclear as to whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.

Inter sit third in Serie A after 10 games this season, seven points behind leaders Napoli.

