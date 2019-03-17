Christchurch terror attack: New Zealand futsal goalkeeper Atta Elayan among those killed

Toggle Menu
New Zealand futsal team's goalkeeper Atta Elayyan was one of the victims of the Christchurch shootings which killed 50 people and injured as many.

A man pays his respects at a memorial site for victims of the mosque shootings at the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand futsal team’s goalkeeper Atta Elayyan was one of the victims of the Christchurch shootings which killed around 50 people and injured as many at two mosques. On Friday, Australian Brenton Tarrant, opened fire with assault rifles during prayers in Christchurch killing 49 people. The death toll rose to 50 on Sunday after police found another victim at one of the mosques.

The 33-year old Elayyan, who has played 19 A internationals for the New Zealand Futsal Whites, was one of those killed in New Zealand’s deadliest attack. Kuwait-born Elayyan was praying at the Masjid Al Noor Mosque next to South Hagley Park on Friday when he was shot. He is survived by wife Farah and young daughter Aya.

In 2014, Elayyan was named New Zealand Football futsal player of the year, the same season Mainland Futsal, as they were then known, won the national men’s title.

Reactions poured in from across the football community, especially New Zealand futsal, New Zealand Football and Mainland Football representatives. National league players as well as futsal members, paid tribute to Elayyan on Sunday, laying flowers by the Deans Avenue mosque, where he was killed.

Tarrant has been charged with one count of murder. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody until April 5. He is expected to face further charges, police said.

