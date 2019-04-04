Chennaiyin FC, Minerva Punjab share spoils in AFC Cup group stage opener

Chennaiyin FC drew goalless with Minerva Punjab in an all-Indian 2019 AFC Cup group stage opener at The Arena Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

This was both club’s maiden appearance in the group stages of the continental competition. It was also Chennaiyin’s fourth successive clean sheets in all competitions.

Head coach John Gregory made three changes to the CFC starting XI that beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in the Super Cup last week.

Anirudh Thapa, Isaac Vanmalsawma and Gregory Nelson made way as Thoi Singh, Halicharan Narzary and Raphael Augusto started. Dhanpal Ganesh and Jerry Lalrinzuala began a second successive game from the bench, on their return from injury.

For Minerva, all three of their new signings – forward Samuel Lalmuanpuia and defenders Kareem Nurain and Robert Primus started from the outset.

After a slow opening few minutes, Chennaiyin grew into the match with a succession of quick chances. The first fell to Jeje Lalpekhlua in the Minerva box, but the striker’s shot deflected out for a corner. The resulting set-piece saw CFC’s Brazilian center-back Eli Sabia head it wayward.

A minute later, CK Vineeth outmuscled Minerva skipper Mahmoud Al-Amna in the middle of the park and freed Thoi Singh on the right flank. The Manipuri winger found Jeje in the box, who laid it up for Raphael Augusto, whose shot went above the crossbar.

Minerva then tested CFC keeper Karanjit Singh from distance in the 25th minute. Ghanaian midfielder Kalif Alhassan’s shot was parried away by the custodian.ip

Few minutes later, Samuel stung Karanjit’s gloves with another shot from distance after the ball fell to him from a CFC clearance. From the corner, Alhassan’s header hit the upright and went out for a goal-kick.

It became a tighter affair as the half progressed. Both sides continued to create inroads but the play in the final third lacked precision as it remained goalless at the break.

Minerva made a change soon after the restart, with Moinuddin replacing Prabhjot Singh. And Chennaiyin brought on Anirudh Thapa for Halicharan.

The first big chance of the second period fell CFC’s way on the hour mark when Thoi’s header from a Tondonba cross went agonisingly wide of the far post.