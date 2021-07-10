Chennaiyin FC appoint Bozidar Bandovic as head coach

Two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC on Saturday roped in Bozidar Bandovic as head coach ahead of the 2021-22 edition of the lucrative league.

The 51-year old from Montenegro will take charge of the club on a one-year contract, a CFC press release said. Bandovic takes over from Czaba Laszlo, who was at the helm in the previous season of the Indian Super League.

The new Chennaiyin FC coach was quoted as saying, “I am ready and I cannot wait to start. After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed.

“At Chennaiyin, I want us to be a team that knows what to do in different tactical situations while attacking, defending, and transitioning. My target is to improve the team and the players tactically, and individually,” he added.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “We are absolutely delighted to have someone like Bozidar Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India.”

Bandovic further said he watched many games from last year and would first evaluate and complete the team.

“Of course, I need more time to train the players to know them better,” the former Yugoslavian national team youth player said.

His playing career in the top-flight includes stints at Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos FC and PAOK.

Bandovic’s most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 and 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18. His consecutive championship winning seasons saw the club first establish and then break its own record for most points secured in Thai League history.

Under Bandovic, Buriram United’s 2017-18 league-winning campaign was furthered by their progression to the round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League, a semi-final finish in the Thai League Cup and an appearance in the final of the Thai FA Cup.

In 2019-20, the coach from Montenegro led the club to a triumph in the Thai Champions Cup and also helped them reach the final of the Thai League Cup, only to lose in penalty shootout.

His tenure with Buriram United ended with 86 wins, 22 draws and 23 losses after team’s the 131 matches he was in charge.

Bandovic also served as head coach of Olympiacos FC for a short period, having spent his time with the Greek giants in various roles, including head of analysis for former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and as assistant coach.