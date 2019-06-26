‘Tiki-taka with Indian football’: Chennai City write to AIFF to attend Executive Committee meeting

I-League champions Chennai City FC wrote to All India Football Federation on Tuesday requesting the governing body to grant the club a special invitation to the Executive Committee meeting.

In the letter addressed to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Chennai City reminded the sports body that the club has still not received their prize money for winning the I-League 2018-19.

Chennai City also addressed the ongoing issue of ISL being given the primary league’s status and I-League getting dissolved. The club said that such a decision will affect 100 football clubs and over 300 registered professional football players.

“It is imperative that we inform you that any decision you take in this regard not only affects 10 football clubs and their owners, but over 300 registered professional football players, more than 200 qualified technical and support staff, countless aspiring youth coaches and volunteers and numerous young boys across the country who hope for a platform to showcase their potential,” stated the letter.

Chennai City’s official Twitter account posted the screenshots of letter to AIFF with the caption, “Our take on the tiki-taka being played with the Indian Football. An official letter was handed to the AIFF.”

The Executive Committee meeting is scheduled to take place on July 3.